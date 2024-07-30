Postmedia enters agreement to acquire Saltwire

Postmedia Network Inc. has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire certain businesses and assets of Saltwire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Limited, Atlantic Canada’s largest media company, which is currently under creditor protection.

This potential acquisition aligns with Postmedia’s commitment to preserving local journalism and supporting the communities it serves.

Commitment to Preserving Local Journalism

Local journalism is essential for keeping communities informed and connected. Saltwire,

with over a dozen media titles, plays a crucial role in this regard.

“If the transaction can be completed, Postmedia intends to provide the necessary back office resources and operational infrastructure to ensure there continues to be reliable and high-quality local news provided to the affected communities,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer of Postmedia.

Readers would continue to enjoy stories reported by local journalists, supported by the

voices and opinions that Canadians across the country rely on for information, diverse

perspectives, and unique insights into national and international developments.

Ensuring Long-Term Viability

This acquisition is crucial for the long-term sustainability of this important regional

network, which faces an uncertain future without intervention.

“Saltwire filed for CCAA protection after years of financial difficulties, underscoring that its current operational model is unsustainable. In order to save critical journalism jobs, we will need the support of the relevant unions to help construct a viable business model,” Mr. MacLeod said.

The potential acquisition is subject to various conditions, including satisfactory outcomes with unions and other stakeholders, the completion of definitive transaction documentation, and court approval. Given the ongoing financial pressure, it is imperative that key conditions be satisfied by August 5, with an outside close date of August 26.

“We urge all stakeholders, including employees and community leaders, to support our

efforts. The future of local journalism in the Atlantic provinces depends on everyone’s

cooperation in a successful restructuring,” Mr. MacLeod said.