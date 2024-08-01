2023 CCNAwards: Best Coverage of the Arts (circulation over 10,000)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Coverage of the Arts (circulation 10,000+).

“There are a lot of fascinating arts and culture stories being written across the country and the quality of the entries was very high. What set the winners apart was their ability to not only report on the arts in the community but to tell a bigger story that was more than a review of an event or show and links the arts to other issues and events in the community.”

1st Place – Coast Reporter (Sechelt/Gibsons, BC)

“The newspaper clearly shows an interest in the arts in the community. The coverage was impressive in the breadth of the issues covered, and a great ability to connect the coverage with societal and community issues. The stories were all informative and well researched and were far more than just a review or a promotion of an event.”

2nd Place – St. Albert Gazette (St. Albert, AB)

“The entries provided real insight into the wide range of arts events that are going on in the community. All of the articles were well researched and provided deep background and information not only on the event but also on why it was relevant and important.”

3rd Place – The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist (North Battleford, SK)

“What is impressive about this newspaper is their ability to dig deep into an arts story as well as providing ongoing coverage of the community.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.