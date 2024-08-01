Journalism for the Public Good: The Michener Awards at Fifty

For fifty years the Michener Awards have honoured outstanding and unbiased Canadian journalism that results in positive change for the public good.

Journalism makes a difference. In-depth investigation and reporting can break preconceptions, expose hidden truths, and have deep impacts on both public perception and public policy. Evidence-based journalism is essential in a world where information is free, and facts are disputed.

The Michener Awards, named after Governor General Roland Michener, for half a century have recognized the important role of free media within democracy and have honoured the organizations that invest in public interest journalism. Journalism for the Public Good is the story of the Micheners as told through the award-winning reporting they have celebrated since the 1970s.

This book feature outstanding examples of hard-hitting investigative journalism that have made an impact on the lives of Canadians. It documents the successes and struggles of the Michener Awards and the its volunteers. It traces how journalism has evolved, influenced, and been changed by Canadian society over the past half-century, and it explores the challenges journalists working in a multi-platform world face today. Journalism for the Public Good is a celebration of the organizations and individuals who give voice to marginalized communities, challenge the powerful, and through their fearless journalism make Canada a better place.

Kim S. Kierans is Inglis Professor emerita in the School of Journalism, Writing & Publishing at the University of King’s College, Halifax, where she taught for twenty-four years following a career in journalism. She is senior fellow at Massey College, University of Toronto, sits on the advisory board of OxCo Academic Video in Oxford, UK, and is on the board of the Asian Center for Journalism at Ateno de Manila University.

Journalism for the Public Good is a Bighorn Books title.