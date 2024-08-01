QCNA announces winners of annual BNC

QCNA was proud to honour its member newspapers once again this year through the Better Newspaper Competition, recognizing excellence in news coverage, including reporting on education, agriculture, environment, health, and civic affairs.

An in-person Awards Gala highlighting this years winners was held on June 28th at The Holiday Inn & Suites Centre-Ville Ouest in Montreal, Quebec by over 100 participants.

The prestigious Awards Gala was succeeded by a two day strategic planning session, organized and developed through QCNA and facilitated by strategic consultant Frances Ravensbergen, inviting 28 delegates from official language member publications across Quebec to join us in shaping a new vision, mission and focus for the organization.

Among 40 awards presented that evening, some highlights included:

The Low Down to Hull & Back News, who took home 11 awards (many 1st place!) and was named Best Overall Newspaper for 2023-2024.

The Eastern Door newspaper (located in Kahnawake) had 13 big wins, including young journalist Eve Cable, who was presented with the honourable Paul Dumont-Frenette Outstanding Journalism Award for reporter of the year.

Two new QCNA awards were given out that evening, including the Best Contributed Photo Award (won by Anthony Qrunnut, a Grade 9 student at Igloolik’s Sivuniit Middle School) and Best Nature/ Environment Photo (won by Sarah Rennie for The Gleaner).

The first Egbert Gaye Dare to Make a Difference Award in tribute of founding owner/editor of newspaper Montreal Community Contact, was presented by Rosie Awori on behalf of the publication.

A full list of this year’s winner is available here.