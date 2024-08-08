2023 CCNAwards: Best Sports Coverage – circulation under 9,999

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Sports Coverage (circulation < 9,999).

“There was a wide variety of sports covered, with good photos to go with them. It is evident we live in a hockey nation, so the entries that set themselves apart went beyond typical coverage of games and results and found the human factor. They also strived to cover a number of sports beyond hockey. The other important element is storytelling. The good stories flowed, were tightly written and the quotes enhanced their impact. I think anyone who enters a contest and puts themselves out there should be commended, so I congratulate all the entrants!”

1st Place – The Carillon (Steinbach, MB)

“The Carillon had the widest variety of sports and features that went beyond typical game coverage and results. The coverage was enhanced by the photos and a statistics page. Job well done!”

2nd Place – The Advocate (Pictou, NS)

“The strength in the Advocate’s coverage was a focus on people. A wide variety of sports was covered, but the writers put a human face on sports but profiling the actual people. People love reading about people, and this entry excels at that.”

3rd Place – Nunatsiaq News (Nunavut/Nunavik, NU)

“The Nunatsiaq News is unique in that it makes geography and culture a character in its coverage. Whether it is athletes excelling from small communities, the effort it takes to actually just travel to games much less play, or the desire to provide coverage in native languages, this entry shows all that. It was a great read. “

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.