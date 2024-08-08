Funding quality journalism is fundamental to a functioning society

News and journalism are under pressure but a new report from the Brand Safety Institute shows that news — even bad news — is brand safe.

“News and journalism serve a critical purpose in uncovering truth to provide integrity and stability in our societies,” the report says.

“Societies acting without truth as an equalizer to varied opinions operate in chaos. Advertisers have a responsibility to help journalism continue to survive, even thrive, in a world where truth becomes harder to recognize.”

The institute has gathered tools and insights from experts to help advertisers determine where news fits into their budget plans.

You can read the full report here.