LJI journalist position – Vankleek Hill Review

Supported by Canada’s Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) program, this is a full-time position as a Newspaper Reporter for The Review. This general assignment role focuses on civic journalism. Responsibilities include writing articles, conducting journalism research, broadcasting news, and creating content. This is a hybrid role, based in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, with flexibility for some remote work. At least one day per week, you will work from The Review office in Vankleek Hill. The ability to travel throughout the region for assignments is also required.

Communities Served

The successful candidate will cover stories of interest to North Glengarry, including Alexandria and Maxville. Assignments may also encompass all eight municipalities of the United Counties of Prescott and Russell: Grenville, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Brownsburg-Chatham, Lachute, Saint-Andre-d’Argenteuil, Pointe-Fortune, and Rigaud in Quebec.

Qualifications

– Ability to write clean copy and take compelling photos

– Clear and accurate reporting

– Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple priorities and deadlines

– Proficient research skills and the ability to gather information from various sources

– Experience in news reporting or journalism is preferred

– Familiarity with journalistic practices, ethics, and standards

– Proficiency in digital media tools and platforms

– Highly organized with skills to manage time and prioritize tasks

– Prepared to work flexible hours, including evenings and weekends

– Bilingualism is considered an asset

– Familiarity with eastern Ontario and western Quebec is considered an asset

Contract and Salary Information

This is a full-time, contract position beginning in August and ending March 31, 2025, with the possibility of renewal. The hourly rate is $26 per hour.

Additional Information

Stories produced during the contract will be published in The Review’s print and digital editions and on The Review website. Work will also be shared through the LJI portal with other media outlets.

How to Apply

We would love to hear from you! To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume, along with relevant samples of your work, by August 16, 2024. Please email all documents to stephen@thereview.ca. The Review is committed to equity, diversity, and inclusiveness in its hiring practices and throughout its operations.