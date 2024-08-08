News Media Canada files comprehensive intervention response to CRTC

Earlier this week, News Media Canada filed its intervention response to the CRTC’s notice of consultation for Google’s application for exemption from the Online News Act.

The submission argues that the full orders for an exemption have not been met. In addition, News Media Canada’s submission also called for:

Payments for the 2024 calendar year should be paid by 31 December 2024

No more than 0.5% of Google’s annual payments should be used for the operation of the Collective. This stands in contrast to the 2% being requested by Canadian Journalism’s Collective

A definition of full-time equivalent employee. News Media Canada posits this definition should include the following: the calculation should be based on a 35-hour work week, worked over 40 consecutive weeks; an eligible employee includes a full-time equivalent employee of an eligible news business that spends at least 75% of their time engaged in journalism-related work; and an employee is someone who receives a T-4 from their employer.

The full submission can be read here.

You can also read submissions from all other stakeholders and interested parties by clicking here.