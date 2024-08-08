Share our Newspapers 24/7 social snapshots

Share these Newspapers 24/7 data snapshots on social media. Twelve images, sized for social, are available to download, along with suggested post copy and hashtags to share with your network. Click here to visit the download page for promotional material.

Newspaper readers want to be connected. They want information, especially local information.

Local news continues to be a driving force for newspaper engagement for readers and advertisers. Every week, community newspapers shine an unfiltered light on their community and are solely dedicated to telling its stories.

Nine in ten readers (90%) cite local information, including local news, editorial, sports, entertainment and events, as their main reason for reading. In many cases, that local coverage cannot be found anywhere else.

Half of readers (48%) read for the advertising in their community newspapers, including flyers and inserts. Almost three-quarters of print newspaper readers (72%) believe supporting the advertisers in their local newspapers is important.

If you need a reason why advertising in the local paper matters, look at the community stories told in the newspaper and on their websites and their efforts supporting all local businesses, in good times and bad. Whether in print or online, advertising in a community newspaper is a tried and true way to generate and grow business. It is a partnership to grow the community and invest in those who live, work and play there.

