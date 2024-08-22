2023 CCNA Best Historical Story (circulation over 10,000)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Historical Story (circulation 10,000+).

“As a lover of history, this category was a delight to go through. The living histories, the tales from days gone by – everything was covered here. A few pieces leaned more towards human interest rather than historical relevance, and some were retells of local folklore. All the stories were fascinating in their own right, and there are some that will lead to great follow-up pieces. Congratulations to all who entered!”

1st Place – Pique Newsmagazine (Whistler & Pemberton, BC) “They just vanished“

“This piece was riveting. An excellent piece of story-telling mixed with historical relevance mixed with how it all affects how and why things are done at one of Canada’s top ski destinations today. Just excellent work.”

2nd Place – The Lake Report (Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON) “Hiking series explores Black history in NOTL”

“The ease with which this story explains the creation of Black history-focused hikes in NOTL is amazing. The way the photos are handled is creative, and one is left wanting to travel straight to NOTL and go for a hike!”

3rd Place – Flamborough Review (Waterdown, ON) “Save the 103: Fundraising effort underway to restore Westfield’s steam locomotive in Rockton”

“Such a fun, cute, easy-to-read piece that packed a lot of information into a small space. No doubt it had readers contributing quite readily to the preservation of a very special steam locomotive!”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.