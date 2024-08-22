California news deal works in Google’s favour

California legislation modelled after Canada’s Online News Act has seen Google broker an agreement with newsrooms to provide compensation for news articles that appear on their platforms.

Google will reportedly provide newsrooms across the state with $250 million over the next five years.

That funding will be divided into two parts. The first will see a new non-profit established that distribute $180 million to news outlets from across the state (excluding broadcasters). The remaining $70 million is earmarked for artificial intelligence resources to help “strengthen the workforce.”