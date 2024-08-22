Hebdos Québec chair pens op-ed on California’s efforts to save local news

Benoit Chartier, the president and editor-in-chief of Le Courrier de Saint-Hyacinthe and chair of Hebdos Québec, recently published an op-ed column in the Sacramento Bee about how Canada’s efforts to compel big tech to compensate news outlets for their content could be relevant to California’s experience with enacting the Journalism Preservation Act.

“In Canada, the Online News Act has provided a lifeline for many news organizations. This financial support is not a handout; it is a recognition of the vital role that journalism plays in a democratic society,” he writes.

“It’s also a recognition of the vital role that our news stories play in making Google and Meta two of the largest companies in the world.”

You can read the full column by clicking here.