Share these Newspapers 24/7 social snapshots

Share these Newspapers 24/7 data snapshots on social media. Twelve images, sized for social, are available to download, along with suggested post copy and hashtags to share with your network. Click here to visit the download page for promotional material.

Six in ten Canadians trust printed newspaper or news media website content. Printed newspaper editorial content is trusted by 62% of Canadians, and digital newspaper editorial content is trusted by 59%, both higher than last year’s study. This confirms what other studies find as well—newspapers continue to be trusted for their content—editorial and advertising.

Editorial content in printed newspapers and their digital products is the most trusted. This level of trust extends to advertising also, creating a “safe” space for readers and advertisers.

Click the image below to visit the Newspapers 24/7 study page and look for Promotional Material.