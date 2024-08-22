Winnipeg Sun aims to spotlight local not-for-profit organizations

Kevin Klein, the president and CEO of Klein Media Group, which recently purchased the Winnipeg Sun, recently shared an open invitation to local not-for-profit groups looking for advertising space in the newspaper.

In a post on his LinkedIn page, Klein said: “We greatly value not-for-profit organizations’ incredible contributions to our community and want to help amplify their message to reach as many Winnipeggers as possible. If your organization is interested in this opportunity, please get in touch with me directly at kevin@kleinmedia.ca.”

“From time to time, we have available space in our daily publications that we typically use for self-promotion. However, I would prefer to fill that space with your message—at no cost to your registered charity. This is a genuine offer with no strings attached.”