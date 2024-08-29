2023 CCNAwards: Best Feature Photo (circulation 10,000+)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Feature Photo (circulation 10,000+).

“The competition for this category had many terrific and creative shots. It’s a testament to the importance of photojournalism and the way an individual photo can tell a story to those who see their respective community newspapers. At a time when visual mediums are commonplace across the world, a skilled photojournalist has the creativity, technical skills, foresight and experience to present breathtaking photos.”

1st Place – Burnaby Now (Burnaby, BC) “For the love of dance“ – Jennifer Gauthier

“This photo is not only stunning, but it immediately captures a person’s attention. The juxtaposition of the dancers, who are wearing exact similar dresses as they perform in sync with one another, is brought out by Gauthier’s skills as a photojournalist.”

2nd Place – New Westminster Record (New Westminster, BC) “All aglow” – Jennifer Gauthier

“Gauthier captures the exact moment that the two people are perfectly silhouetted with the lights highlighted by both of their bodies as they walk forward. Gauthier carefully selected the exact area, showed patience and technical skill in waiting for people to come both the right spot and moment.”

3rd Place – New Westminster Record (New Westminster, BC) “Singing sensation” – Jennifer Gauthier

“The setting of this photo perfectly highlights the multiple different colours, while maintaining the main feature of the person who’s the focus of the image. Gauthier has a clear eye for what will capture a person’s attention and certainly doesn’t lack for creativity.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.