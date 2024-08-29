Format matters when it comes to advertising in newspapers

The traditional format includes print advertising in a physical newspaper IN ADDITION to the digital version that appears online as an e-edition—in the same format as a print paper. An advertising campaign using PRINT newspapers and their e-editions can reach almost half the population (46%).

The online format references newspaper websites or apps, where the posted digital content/articles appear next to digital ad formats. A digital advertising campaign using newspapers reaches six out of ten adults.

Readers regularly interact with their newspapers in many different formats.

Explore the Newspapers 24/7: 2024 research material by clicking here.