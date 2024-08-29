LJI reporter position – Rocky Mountain Outlook

The Rocky Mountain Outlook is looking to hire for the position of Reporter – Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation and Kananaskis Country for a one-year contract position under the terms of the Local Journalism Initiative https://nmc-mic.ca/lji/. This position is covering for a one-year maternity leave and is a hybrid position for both remote and office work.

The position is a unique opportunity and was created in 2022 to cover a wide variety of topics related to Indigenous issues, municipal governments in Kananaskis Improvement District and MD of Bighorn, tourism, the environment, wildlife and breaking news such as rescues and crime as it pertains to Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation, Kananaskis Country and the Bow Valley. This geographically large area, dominated by the foothills and front ranges of the Canadian Rockies has seen a dramatic increase in tourism related visitors along with increased interest in both commercial and industrial development. On the northern edge, nestled in the Bow Valley is Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation comprised of the Bearspaw, Chiniki and Goodstoney First Nations. Centred around the community of Mînî Thnî (Morley), these traditional lands have been inhabited long before contact with Europeans.

Our ideal candidate is motivated and passionate about the diversity and complexity of topics this position offers. You must be a relationship builder who is willing to put in the time necessary to cover the variety of topics properly and effectively. You are capable of working in a variety of mediums to produce news, long-form features and investigative stories all which meeting the requirements set out by the LJI program.

Qualified candidates will have proven success in producing well-written, well-researched content with the ability to work quickly while meeting deadlines. Experience in InDesign and Photoshop is a bonus, along with familiarity in digital platforms and multimedia journalism. You must be available to work days and evenings as needed, some weekend work may be required. A reliable car and valid driver’s licence are required.

Should you be interested in this opportunity, please email your cover letter and resume and three to five writing samples of published work to: gcolgan@greatwest.ca.

We thank in advance all applicants for their interest, however only those candidates

under consideration will be contacted. Only candidates legally eligible to work in

Canada will be considered.

The Rocky Mountain Outlook is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes resumes

from all qualified candidates. The successful candidate will be required to meet the terms set out by the Local Journalism Imitative funding agreement.