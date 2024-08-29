News Media Canada submits new response to CRTC

News Media Canada has submitted a follow-up response to the CRTC as part of its consideration to grant Google and exemption under Canada’s Online News Act.

This most recent filing replies to comments from other stakeholder submissions made earlier this year.

News Media Canada has maintained all of its recommendations from its first filing, including those that relate to the need for an effective, sound and nimble governance structure for the Canadian Journalism Collective.

We also submitted that the Commission should only afford Google an interim exemption order for a period of up to 12 months to ensure all accountability and governance practices are in place.

Full response can be read here.