Postmedia completes acquisition of Saltwire Network

Postmedia Network Inc. has reported that it has successfully closed its acquisition of certain businesses and assets of Saltwire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Limited.

“We are delighted to welcome these outlets into the Postmedia family while preserving their vital roles within the community,” said Andrew MacLeod, president and chief executive officer of Postmedia.

“We are grateful to those who collaborated with us in developing a more sustainable model for these publications. Our industry has experienced monumental transformations and continues to face significant challenges, necessitating our adaptation. Through this acquisition, we are not only broadening our reach but also reinforcing our commitment to quality journalism and community engagement.”

Through the acquisition of Atlantic Canada’s largest media company, Postmedia says it will ensure the continued operation of its publications. This move will preserve critical journalism jobs, maintain the delivery of trusted news and information to valued readers and subscribers, and support local journalism and the communities it serves.