The Ad Club of Toronto Newspaper Day is back!

Taking place during National Newspaper Week 2024, on Tuesday October 8, this inaugural trivia night is set to be the ultimate industry competition. The News & Brews Trivia Showdown will take place at Left Field Brewery, in Toronto’s Liberty Village, and is sure to be an evening of networking, laughs and great brews.

With team captains from newspaper publishing groups leading the charge, advertising industry colleagues will face off in exciting rounds of trivia. From fun facts about the news media industry to surprising stats about newspaper readership in Canada (did you know four in five Canadians still read newspaper content?), this event promises to be both educational and entertaining.

Publishers are encouraged to sponsor trivia teams and invite their agency network to join us to connect, compete and learn something new about the world of news publishing. For more information on sponsorships, email Kelly.

News Media Canada is also inviting publishers across the country to provide a copy of their printed newspaper to be featured as props in the event photo booth. Mail a copy of your paper to us at the address below before September 23:

News Media Canada, 2-610 Ford Drive, #218, Oakville, ON, L6J 7W4

More details coming soon!