2023 CCNAwards: Best Sports Photo (circulation more than 10K)

The Canadian Community Newspaper Awards honour outstanding work in editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing across the country.

Congratulations to the 2023 CCNAwards winners for Best Sports Photo (circulation 10,000+)!

“It was a pleasure to judge this category. The top 5 photos were the cream of the crop with high marks in all 4 criteria. The photos that scored lower, just didn’t have the impact. It was good to see so many sports photos on the front page of the newspapers. So often they get pushed to the inside. Some of the photos could have scored higher if they were presented larger. Keep shooting!”

1st Place – Burnaby Now (Burnaby, BC) “Happy Landings“ – Jennifer Gauthier

“I could find no fault with this photo! The skill level of this photographer is apparent. Captured at just the right moment. The expression, the kicking up of the sand. Spectacular shot! I love everything about this photo. Well done and well deserving of top marks in this category.”

2nd Place – North Shore News (North/West Vancouver, BC) ” Skateboard bowl” – Paul McGrath

“The most unique of all of the entries! Great shot! I love the angle and that it made the front page. So often a great sports photo gets relegated to the inside sports section.“

3rd Place – Nanaimo News Bulletin (Nanaimo, BC) ” Terrific tubbing” – Greg Sakaki

“Clear and sharp! Crisp and clear. Well presented! This photo is a winner.”

The 2023 CCNAwards recognize the outstanding work produced in 2022 and celebrate the vibrancy of community newspapers across Canada. Award winners were announced on September 15, 2023.

For a full list of winners click: https://www.ccnawards.ca/2023/index.html.