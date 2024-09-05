Federal government appoints new members to Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures

The Government of Canada announced earlier this week the appointment of new members to the Independent Advisory Board on Eligibility for Journalism Tax Measures.

The following members were appointed effective June 21, 2024:

Brenda O’Farrell – Saint-Lazare, Quebec

Michael Eric Cooke – Toronto, Ontario

The following members were appointed effective September 25, 2024:

Ravindra N. Mohabeer – Toronto, Ontario

– Margo Marian Goodhand – Victoria, British Columbia (current member – upcoming Vice-Chairperson)

Advisory Board members are appointed by the Governor in Council – the Governor General acting on the advice of Cabinet. The Governor in Council appointment process is an open, transparent and merit-based process designed to identify highly qualified candidates who reflect Canada’s diversity.

The Advisory Board is an independent body whose mandate is to:

provide an independent assessment and a non-binding recommendation to the Minister of National Revenue (Minister) as to whether an organization that applies for designation as a qualified Canadian journalism organization (QCJO) satisfies certain conditions set out in the Income Tax Act; and

provide advice on any other matter relating to any journalism tax measure that the Minister refers to the Advisory Board.

With these new appointments, the Advisory Board is fully constituted with seven members representing various regions across Canada—the maximum number of members allowed under the Advisory Board Order in Council.

Advisory Board Vice-Chairperson, Kim Kierans, will be departing the board when her term ends on September 24, 2024.