Reliable journalism is essential

News Media Canada research from December 2023 finds that more than eight in ten (82%) of people in Canada feel that reliable journalism is an essential part of a democratic society. This increases to 87% for online format readers.

Newspapers ensure that residents are able to make informed decisions with facts about what is happening in their communities. Newspaper journalists act as watchdogs, holding those in power accountable and transparent. By encouraging dialogue and presenting different viewpoints, newspapers provide a platform for different voices.

Six in ten Canadians (59%) feel they are able to easily determine if a news report comes from a credible, reputable source. However, print/digital newspaper readers (67%) are more confident spotting credible sources.

News Media Canada developed a simple, four step process (SPOT Fake News) that strengthens media literacy – learn the SPOT method by clicking here.