The countdown is on to National Newspaper Week 2024!

This year National Newspaper Week will be celebrated from Sunday October 6 to Saturday October 12. Mark your calendars and get ready to celebrate the importance of real news, reported by real people in communities across our country.

Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever for readers and advertisers alike in today’s world where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Newspapers are powered by professional journalists who fact-check and follow ethical standards. This means readers can trust what they read, and advertisers can be confident that their brand will appear next to trusted content.

Look for a new ad campaign coming later this month, along with editorial supports, social media material and a carrier appreciation ad. All material will be available soon in the 2024 Online Publishers Toolkit.

Check out some of the features that ran in previous years to start planning for this year!