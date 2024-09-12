Contend and Postmedia Studios announce new strategic partnership

Contend, a leading content creation and marketing company in Canada and the U.S., has announced a strategic partnership with Postmedia Network Inc., to launch Postmedia Studios, an ambitious project aimed at transforming the Canadian media landscape.

This collaboration seeks to harness the potential of Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, which mandates that all broadcasters, including digital platforms, contribute to the development, production, and distribution of Canadian content.

As part of this partnership, all intellectual property will be created, owned, and produced by Canadians, focusing on amplifying Canadian stories through the nation’s largest media network. This initiative aims to enhance the cultural landscape of Canada by providing a platform for Canadian voices and narratives.

“Our partnership with Contend represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to nurturing Canadian talent and stories,” said Erika Tustin, Vice President Content Monetization of Postmedia Network Inc. “Through this collaboration, we aim to unlock the potential of our vast archive to inspire new content that resonates with audiences across Canada and beyond.”

An exciting slate of original programming from Canadian creators and storytellers is currently in development. This includes film, television, and short-form formats that delve into compelling real-life stories and memorable historical events that have shaped the nation. These productions will highlight diverse Canadian experiences and perspectives, contributing significantly to the cultural and economic vitality of the Canadian media industry.

Projects in development include documentaries exploring Canada’s rich history, true crime series investigating infamous cases and unsolved mysteries, and sports series celebrating Canada’s sports heritage and athletes, and more.

Postmedia will leverage its extensive content archives to license and co-produce new content, creating opportunities for content creators. The partnership will also harness new digital technologies to produce news and other content in more sustainable, cost-effective and innovative ways.

Steven Amato, founder and CEO of Contend, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Partnering with Postmedia allows us to bring cutting-edge technology and storytelling together. We are thrilled to develop original programming that not only entertains but also profoundly connects with the audience.”

Erika Tustin added, “This partnership goes beyond simply producing content by creating a sustainable ecosystem that fosters innovation and growth in the Canadian media industry.”

In addition, Contend and Postmedia Next will create innovative opportunities for advertisers with a new wave of ad products targeted at specific content. Emerging and untapped content verticals along with original advertiser-sponsored IP formats will be targeted to create stand-alone content ecosystems for brands.