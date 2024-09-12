National Newspaper Week 2024: Keep it real with us!

National Newspaper Week is our annual opportunity to reflect on the essential service that newspapers and their sites provide and recognize their critical role in an active and healthy democracy.
This year National Newspaper Week takes place from Sunday October 6 to Saturday October 12.
The 2024 program aims to recognize the real people, putting in real work, to provide Canadians with real news – credible, diverse, local and original content that cannot be found anywhere else.
Click here to access the online Publishers’ Toolkit.
There will be a number of ways for newspapers to support this year’s National Newspaper Week program:
- National Ad Campaign – Creative for this ad campaign will be available in a variety of print sizes as well as digital and social formats. We are looking for publishers to support the Reality Check ad campaign with a print or digital ad between October 6 and 12. Please confirm your participation by clicking here. Ad material (including working files) will be available to download shortly.
- Editorial Supports – We will have matte stories and guest-written op-eds to help educate and inform your readers. There are also some royalty-free photographs available to download as well.
- Create your own Feature Page using our 2024 National Newspaper Week logo (click here to download) and pair it with an op-ed/matte story and local small space advertising from supporters in your own community. Click the links below to see some examples from previous years.
- Claresholm Local Press – 2023
- West Prince Graphic – 2023
- Westman This Week – 2023 – page 1 | page 2
- Swan Valley Star and Times – 2023
And, new for this year is a trivia game that publishers can use to spark conversation within their own community.
Truth Be Told: Newspaper Trivia Challenge is designed to engage and inform audiences about the Canadian newspaper industry and can be leveraged at community events or with advertisers. More details coming soon!
Thanks for keeping it real with us! Click the image below to access the online toolkit.