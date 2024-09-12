National Newspaper Week 2024: Keep it real with us!

National Newspaper Week is our annual opportunity to reflect on the essential service that newspapers and their sites provide and recognize their critical role in an active and healthy democracy.

This year National Newspaper Week takes place from Sunday October 6 to Saturday October 12.

The 2024 program aims to recognize the real people, putting in real work, to provide Canadians with real news – credible, diverse, local and original content that cannot be found anywhere else.

There will be a number of ways for newspapers to support this year’s National Newspaper Week program:

And, new for this year is a trivia game that publishers can use to spark conversation within their own community.

Truth Be Told: Newspaper Trivia Challenge is designed to engage and inform audiences about the Canadian newspaper industry and can be leveraged at community events or with advertisers. More details coming soon!

Thanks for keeping it real with us! Click the image below to access the online toolkit.