Report shows Canadians aren’t affected by ads near controversial news

A new report from ThinkTV and YouGov has shown that the vast majority of news consumers say their purchasing decisions are not swayed by ads placed around serious or controversial news.

As reported by Media In Canada, 86% of respondents said their purchase decisions are neither negatively or positively-affected by brands that place ads around serious or upsetting news.

Those surveyed did also express concerns about the growth of fake news. Nearly four out of five respondents said they are very or somewhat concerned.

Findings also show that 95% of Canadians said that access to Canadian news and journalism is important – and they believe that Canadian journalism is both fair and rigorous.

This sense of trust is also reflected in News Media Canada’s own research.