The 2024 CCNAwards winners will be announced on September 16

Canadian Community Newspaper Awards winners will be announced on September 16, 2024.
The 2024 competition included 760 entries in 27 unique categories recognizing outstanding editorial, photography, multimedia and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing from 2023.
News Media Canada thanks the newspapers and esteemed judges who participated in 2024 CCNAwards competition (click here for a full list of judges).
We are honoured to continue this annual recognition of the outstanding achievements of the community newspaper industry.