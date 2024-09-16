Announcing the 2024 CCNAwards winners

News Media Canada is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards (CCNAwards), which celebrate the best in community journalism.

This year’s awards recognize outstanding achievements in 27 unique categories, selected from over 750 entries for work published in 2023.

The award-winning entries from newspapers of all sizes highlight the essential role of community journalism in connecting and informing local audiences. Year after year, the CCNAwards showcase the high standard of reporting, photography and overall excellence in community newspaper publishing from coast to coast.

Among the 2024 CCNAwards highlights are:

Outstanding Reporter Initiative

“The entries recognized from this group all took a nugget of information and then put a lot of additional work into expanding and filling out what readers needed to know and why they needed to know it.”

Nunatsiaq News, Nunavut/Nunavik – ‘Our Home – Four-part series‘ – David Venn, Gord Howard, Corey Larocque

Outstanding Columnist

“Readers across Canada are treated to engaging, thoughtful, challenging and funny columns. The best entries were hard-hitting, challenging and opinionated, but overall the columns that made up this category were well done. As the title of this award category indicates, some outstanding column writing is being done in Canada.”

Hill Times, Ottawa, ON – Erica Ifill

Best Local Civic Journalism

“There is a lot of very good work being done by community newspapers to not only cover matters of significant public interest but to identify what those issues are, investigate them and tell readers what is really going on in their communities. These entries demonstrate the importance of newspaper watchdogs across the country, keeping track of public spending, explaining local developments, investigating the work of government agencies, identifying local needs and ultimately leading to better, stronger communities where residents know what is happening and how it affects their lives.”

Best All-Round Newspaper

News Media Canada congratulates all of this year’s winners and extends its gratitude to the participating newspapers and esteemed judges. The unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of community journalism is a testament to the thriving future of our democracy.