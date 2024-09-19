Bilingual program coordinator, Local Journalism Initiative

The LJI Program Coordinator is a front-line representative working with news media organizations and other stakeholders in both official languages. The LJI Program Coordinator evaluates applications for LJI funding and acts as a resource person for news publishers, external organizations, LJI staff and committees.

This is a six-month contract position with possibility of renewal. This position will work remotely.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Day-to-day responsibilities of the LJI Program Coordinator include:

Serve as a resource to news publishers and program applicants on program details, expectations and requirements, as well as eligibility criteria and the application process;

Be familiar with the LJI program’s intricacies in order to respond to inquiries and requests for information, and to resolve concerns related to the LJI;

Review funding applications and verify credentials of news organization applicants;

Prepare contracts, payment schedules, and other program documents;

Monitor the performance of funded projects, providing guidance and investigating concerns;

Maintain information on the LJI website;

Ensure that LJI database records are kept up to date;

Prepare materials and coordinate arrangements for the LJI judging panel meetings and other LJI meetings.

ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Superior verbal and written communication capabilities in both English and French and a willingness to apply them to respond to inquiries and build relationships with different stakeholders;

Must be eligible to work in Canada.

DESIRED SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS:

University or college degree in journalism or other related field (e.g., business administration, not-for-profit management);

A minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in a news environment or trade/professional association, or equivalent combination of education and direct experience;

Strong organizational and research skills and financial acumen;

Excellent computer literacy including Microsoft 365 and content management systems;

An understanding of or experience within the Canadian journalism industry would be considered a strong asset.

If this position interests you and you meet most of these qualifications, we encourage you to apply.

COMPENSATION

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

HOW TO APPLY

News Media Canada is committed to the principles of equity, diversity, inclusiveness and accessibility in employment and encourages applications from all qualified people from any background. To apply, submit your resume and cover letter stating salary expectations by September 30, 2024, to services@newsmediacanada.ca. No phone calls, please. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.