How will you support National Newspaper Week 2024?

This year, National Newspaper Week kicks off on Sunday, October 6, and runs until Saturday, October 12.
This year’s program is called Reality Check and highlights the real work by real journalists in communities across our country.
Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Journalists, not AI, power Canadian newspapers – the most credible source of information that remains written by humans, for humans.
News Media Canada has prepared a new national ad campaign creative and is looking for publishers to support the Reality Check campaign with a print house ad (half page if possible) during the week of October 6.
Please click here to let us know if you will be running the National Newspaper Week print ad.
Other resources that can be downloaded from the online toolkit include:
- Digital ad material
- Social media images
- Small space print ads
- Editorial supports – matte stories, op-eds (coming soon)
- Royalty-free photographs
- National Newspaper Week 2024 logo
Additional resources will continue to be added to the online toolkit over the coming week so keep checking back!