How will you support National Newspaper Week 2024?

This year, National Newspaper Week kicks off on Sunday, October 6, and runs until Saturday, October 12.

This year’s program is called Reality Check and highlights the real work by real journalists in communities across our country.

Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Journalists, not AI, power Canadian newspapers – the most credible source of information that remains written by humans, for humans.

News Media Canada has prepared a new national ad campaign creative and is looking for publishers to support the Reality Check campaign with a print house ad (half page if possible) during the week of October 6.

Other resources that can be downloaded from the online toolkit include:

Digital ad material

Social media images

Small space print ads

Editorial supports – matte stories, op-eds ( coming soon )

) Royalty-free photographs

National Newspaper Week 2024 logo

Additional resources will continue to be added to the online toolkit over the coming week so keep checking back!