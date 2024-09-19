News and Brews Trivia Showdown coming up

Get ready to test your knowledge and raise a glass at the 2024 Ad Club of Toronto’s News and Brews Trivia Showdown!

This inaugural trivia night, happening during National Newspaper Week on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, is set to be the ultimate industry showdown. Gather your team of six and join fellow newspaper publishing pros at a local brewpub for an evening of fierce competition, laughs, and, of course, great brews.

With captains from newspaper publishing groups leading the charge, teams will face off in four exciting rounds of trivia. From fun facts about the news media industry to surprising stats about newspaper readership in Canada (did you know four in five Canadians still read newspaper content?), this event promises to be both educational and entertaining.

But it’s not just about the trivia—creativity counts too! Come up with a clever team name, and don’t forget to strike a pose in our photo booth with props that include newspapers from across the country (and yes, you can take them home to enjoy later!).

With bragging rights, prizes, and the title of Trivia Champions on the line, this is one event you won’t want to miss!

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect, compete, and learn something new about the world of newspaper publishing!

Individual tickets are available for purchase. Please join us for a fun and memorable evening. Individual ticket purchases do not allow you to participate in the Trivia Contest. Only Team ticket purchases are eligible for the Trivia Contest.

Please note : The event will be held on the 2nd floor of the Left Field Brewery – Liberty Village, 40 Hanna Ave, suite G1.

There is no elevator accessibility to the 2nd floor.