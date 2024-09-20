Celebrating this year’s CCNAwards winners

Winners of this year’s Canadian Community Newspaper Awards competition were announced earlier this week.

In the days since that announcement, we’ve seen an overwhelming number of stories celebrating the successes of members from across the country.

Have a look at some of the coverage we’ve seen so far:

The CCNAwards celebrate the best in community publishing from across the country. Newspapers of similar circulation size compete against each other and are judged by a panel of industry experts. With a diverse array of awards categories covering editorial, photography and multimedia, the CCNAwards offer learning opportunities for publications of all sizes.