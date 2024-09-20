World News Day is September 28

World News Day, September 28 2024, is a day of global public awareness, led by a campaign to recognize and acknowledge the value and importance of fact-based journalism, and the essential role it plays in our daily lives.

The event is organized by the World Editors Forum (WAN-IFRA) and The Canadian Journalism Foundation. For 2024, the organizers are presenting a campaign (Choose Truth) that has been conceived and designed by Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum.

Participants are asked to help draw attention to World News Day using any of the campaign materials (video, print and digital ads, a selection of op-ed and social media content) AND/OR commissioning/creating their own editorial and social media content, marketing and advertising materials to draw attention to World News Day.

If you’re interested in participating, you can contact: worldnewsday@wan-ifra.org.