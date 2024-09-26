Global news industry launches “Choose Truth” campaign ahead of World News Day

More than 100 countries, hundreds of news organisations, media associations, and individuals will join forces to highlight the importance of fact-based journalism for this year’s World News Day on September 28.

World News Day is co-organized by WAN-IFRA’s World Editors Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation, with this year’s campaign theme “Choose Truth” developed by Project Kontinuum – a campaign incubator led by Daily Maverick founder Branko Brkic. VIDEO

“World News Day offers a moment to reflect on the vital role that independent and courageous journalists play in communities worldwide. Their work provides the evidence that leads to truth,” said David Walmsley, Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail and founder of World News Day.

The “Choose Truth” campaign emphasizes the unwavering commitment of journalists to report the facts, while acknowledging the public’s challenge of navigating a toxic information environment flooded with misinformation and disinformation.

In a joint article for World News Day, Brkic and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa wrote: “The noise and violence will eventually subside, and the discourse based on truth and decency will return. For now, we fight – every moment of every hour, of every day … We will defend Truth.”

WAN-IFRA President Ladina Heimgartner, Head Media Ringier AG and CEO Ringier Media Switzerland, said: “With ‘Choose Truth’, we underscore our shared commitment to defend the principles of fact-based journalism. In a world overwhelmed by misinformation, the responsibility of journalists to provide accurate, reliable, and independent news has never been more critical. This campaign is a reminder that truth is not just a choice – it is the foundation of a free and democratic society.”