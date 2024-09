A report in Media in Canada showed a 22% year-over-year decline in traditional ad spend in July 2024. That’s a reversal from an 11% increase in July 2023.

The findings were released by Guideline, which is the parent company of Standard Media Index, Lumina and SQAD. Guideline uses data from all major holding companies and most major independents.

Ad spend on social platforms was up 18% in July.

