Showcase your CCNAwards this National Newspaper Week!

Congratulations to all the 2024 CCNAward winners!

All first-place winners will receive a plaque and a certificate celebrating their achievement. Second and third-place winners receive certificates honouring their wins. All material has been shipped out to arrive next week.

Publishers who want to share their CCNAwards wins can download a 2024 winner logo along with the CCNAwards program logo at the links below:

CCNAwards Program Logo – click here

2024 CCNAwards Winner Logo – click here

National Newspaper Week kicks off Sunday October 6 and is our industry’s annual celebration of the essential role of newspapers in our communities. This is the perfect opportunity to share examples of your award-winning stories and celebrate the real journalists who ask real questions to keep your community informed and engaged.

Click here for resources to help you celebrate National Newspaper Week with your readers.