The new Winnipeg Sun revealed

This past Saturday saw the Winnipeg Sun reveal its refreshed brand identity.

In a piece written by new owner Kevin Klein, the president and CEO of the Klein Group, the new Winnipeg Sun promises to be a community hub, a source of truth, and a celebration of Manitoba’s vibrant spirit.

The new Winnipeg Sun will feature a modern, reader-friendly design that’s engaging and easy to navigate. The new Winnipeg Sun features more than a fresh look. It includes dynamic columnists and an expanded sports section.

“The Winnipeg Sun is where facts matter, where your voice matters, and where we celebrate everything that makes Manitoba great,” Klein writes.

Below is a copy of the first front page of the new Winnipeg Sun from September 21, 2024.