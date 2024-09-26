Three ways to celebrate National Newspaper Week with your readers

We are a little over a week away from the start of National Newspaper Week 2024!

This is an annual opportunity, as an industry, to recognize the role that newspapers and their sites play in providing Canadians with credible, factual news and spotlight why news media continues to be a trusted source of information that is critical to our democracy.

Canadian newspapers are powered by journalists, not AI. They check the facts so you can trust what you’re reading. Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Readers can trust what they read, and advertisers can be confident that their brand will appear next to trusted content.

Here are three ways you can celebrate with your readers.

Participate in the national ad campaign. News Media Canada has produced a new ad campaign celebrating the essential work of journalists reporting on real news in communities across Canada. Please let us know if you are able to run one of the print formats in your publication the week of October 6 by clicking below.

I will participate in the National Newspaper Week ad campaign with a print ad.