World-Spectator hires new editor

Kara Kinna has been named as the new editor of the World-Spectator. Kinna graduated from the University of Regina School of Journalism and Communications in 2002 and started work at the World-Spectator in September of that year.

She has been a vital part of the business for the last 22 years, filling multiple roles, and takes on the editor duties from Kevin Weedmark, who is stepping aside as editor as he has been nominated by the Saskatchewan Party to represent the party in Moosomin-Montmartre in the upcoming provincial election.

The World-Spectator is Saskatchewan’s oldest weekly newspaper, published each week since September 2, 1884.

Kinna said she relished the opportunity to take the editorial reins of Saskatchewan’s most award-winning community newspaper.

“The World-Spectator is unique and I have loved being part of a newspaper that is such a vital part of our communities.

“Taking on the role of editor is a big new step for me and I have big shoes to fill, because Kevin has built this newspaper into something outstanding, but I am ready for it.”

Kara took on the role of editor temporarily in the past, when Kevin Weedmark was away in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

Kinna has won multiple awards for her writing at the provincial and national levels.

Her investigative piece for the World-Spectator on Canadian soldiers being experimented on without their consent was reprinted nationally. The story came about when a local veteran told his story to the World-Spectator, and led to an investigation by the Military Ombudsman. In his report recommending the federal government compensate soldiers who had been subject to experiments, he referenced Kinna’s article.

Publisher Kevin Weedmark said he is happy to turn over the role of editor to Kinna.

“Kara has been integral to the operation of this business for the last 22 years,” he said.

“She has excelled in every role she has taken on with the business, and I have no doubt she will do an amazing job as editor. With the new roles I’m taking on, Kara is taking on responsibility for the editorial side of the business.

“I will miss the role of editor, but I’m looking forward to my new role.”