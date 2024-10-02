Carrier Appreciation Day is Saturday October 12

Every year, as National Newspaper Week winds down, we recognize the critical role of newspaper carriers in providing Canadians with access to trusted journalism. This year International Newspaper Carrier Day is Saturday October 12.

News Media Canada has prepared a print ad (5”x5”) for publishers to use in their own markets.

Click the image below to access the online toolkit where the print working files are available to download – customize the ad for your print specs or add your logo.

The “Ode to a Carrier” piece below was written by Dave Adsett, Chair of News Media Canada and publisher of the Wellington Advertiser. Feel free to use it as inspiration to feature in your own publication.

As much as we like to celebrate the front office, we would be nothing without the efforts of our mailroom and newspaper carriers on the back end.

Sunny days, rainy days, slushy days, windy days, stormy days, not feeling so good days – rarely does this affect the commitment to deliver newspapers. Young and old, pedestrian or motorist – they do an incredible job getting newspapers to residents each week.

The newspapers they carry are inserted with flyers at our Fergus office by a team of part-time workers that never stop until the job is done. Big weeks and little weeks, they deal with it and for that we are thankful. Every flyer adds revenue to help offset the cost of delivery of 40,000 newspapers each week.

While some carriers collect newspapers at our office, hundreds of carriers have a neat stack delivered to their house by our own vans and drivers. That chore starts around 4 am on Thursday morning, with rarely a delay.

Our longest serving driver announced recently he would be retiring from the Thursday morning breakfast run that included Grand Valley and Elmira area. Special thanks to Bill and Marg Rooney for decades of service. Their dedication and friendship all these years, through good and bad, has been appreciated.

Please thank a carrier when you get a chance.