It’s the final countdown to National Newspaper Week 2024!

Next week is National Newspaper Week, and News Media Canada has all the resources you need to celebrate with your readers. The celebrations officially begin Sunday October 6.

National Ad Campaign. New ad creative for this year is focused on trusted, credible news produced by humans, for humans. You can join hundreds of other newspapers across the country by running a print ad next week. Click here for the online toolkit to download the print working files for a number of different formats. Digital Ad Support . Digital ad creative, in five different formats is available to download from the online toolkit here . Link digital ads to: www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca . Editorial Support . Browse through five guest op-eds and run them with credit, or use them as inspiration to write your own. There are also two matte stories along with royalty free photography to use however you choose in your publication

There are also a number of resources available in the online toolkit to create your own Feature Page:

National Newspaper Week 2024 logo

QR Code can be printed to link readers directly to the National Newspaper Week website

Social media images can be posted on your social accounts along with suggested captions and program hashtags (#NationalNewspaperWeek, #ChampionsoftheTruth #RealityCheck)

Small space/filler ads are available in a variety of formats – use these to fill space on your feature page or run throughout the year.

And, of course, you can download the Champions font if you want to use it as part of your feature page.

4. International Carrier Day happens on the last day of National Newspaper Week and

News Media Canada has produced a print Carrier Appreciation ad that can be used next

week to recognize and celebrate your carriers. Click here for the online toolkit and

download the working files to custom-size the ad to fit your specs.

National Newspaper Week is our annual industry opportunity to recognize the role that newspapers and their sites play in providing Canadians with credible, factual news and spotlight why news media continues to be a trusted source of information that is critical to our democracy.

Canadian newspapers are powered by journalists, not AI. They check the facts so you can trust what you’re reading. Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Readers can trust what they read, and advertisers can be confident that their brand will appear next to trusted content.