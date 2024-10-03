NNW op-ed: Modesty amongst the mayhem

National Newspaper Week is coming up from October 6-12, 2024. Run this guest op-ed in your newspaper and visit www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca for more resources.

Everybody these days seems to have a day or week to toot their own horn.

It just so happens in 2024 that October 6 to 12 is National Newspaper Week.

When this compelling editorial option for this week was offered up as a topic, our editor rolled his eyes. Sure, the subject may play well for those in the “business”, or die-hards who rush to the mailbox each week. But, in a fast-paced world with literally dozens of distractions vying for attention each minute of the day, does anyone really care. That is the question.

We think they do and despite a horribly bashful disposition, publishers and editors should talk a little more about their role in a world ruled by clicks and outrage as opposed to good stories, solid news and community information with value. Publishing news of consequence, whether that be reporting on local and county council or school board and court coverage, residents deserve to know why taxes are going up and what services those choices provide. Readers also need to know about the good things in their community which add to quality of life and the very human dynamic of family in all its forms.

The rise of social media and various online outlets that provide a glimpse of the world, may satisfy some appetites, but not all. For thinking people – those who choose to exercise their freedom to understand what’s happening around them – there are newspapers and news sites. Rather than accept a press release or self-serving message, free thinkers want to know more. The 5 w’s – who, what, when, where and why – are critical questions if truth is to reign free and understanding is to evolve.

Much like a fast-food diet, relying on quick and easy bites rather than taking time for a healthy meal eventually catches up. That might explain why there are so many misconceptions about the main-stream media and how that filters down to community newspapers. All products and purposes are the not the same and many community newspapers are owned by local people, employing local journalists and supporting local businesses. And we might add, many of these locally owned publications do quite well – unlike the messaging from larger operations who yearn for the success and readership we enjoy here as an example. But, that takes trust, it takes perseverance and it takes goodwill.

A number of years back when we invested in our print operations here at the Advertiser a reporter from CBC called. A peer in the business was talking about this little place in Fergus where the publisher was getting into the print and sign business in a big way. It was then and is now, merely a way to help our customers with all of their printing needs. But the CBC had it worked around that yet another newspaper was in trouble and having to invest in other businesses. Once explained to the reporter that indeed our business was continuing to grow, the story was axed. “It wasn’t what they were looking for” apparently.

As we celebrate another newspaper week and another year of uninterrupted service to residents across Wellington County, our organization continues as a leader in the newspaper industry, across Ontario and the country. We try our very best to keep earning that trust.

As 2024 draws to a close, great optimism still exists within the legions of independent proprietors across Canada. Concerned members of the media will soon gather in Charlottetown for a special event meant to speak to the future of news – newspapers, local TV, local radio and news-sites. We hope to share details later, because we believe people do care about their community.

Faith in humanity factors into that, but the forces that have forged this era of distrust – for financial gain – remain strong and in some senses are getting stronger. Although the documented downside to social media and algorithms are cause for great concern, these apprehensions will pale in comparison once AI (artificial intelligence) is deployed on a commercial scale. Surveillance capitalism and the pilfering of people’s privacy will only expand in the absence of leadership on the issue. As a footnote, the Governor of California just vetoed the first bill of its kind that would have addressed AI’s reach. Potential tech job losses were noted as part of his rationale, but we have no doubt that the power of tech giants to affect electoral outcomes did too. Politicians are running scared.

Thanks for your support and encouragement as we celebrate National Newspaper Week 2024.

Dave Adsett is the Chair of News Media Canada and is a second-generation newspaper publisher from Fergus, Ontario. He runs the Wellington Advertiser as well as the North Wellington Community News.