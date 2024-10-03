Update on compensation pursuant to the Online News Act

By now, you will likely have received the following communication from the Canadian Journalism Collective. We are seeking clarification on a number of issues and would advise you to hold off on responding until we have greater clarity. We would encourage you to attend one of the CJC’s webinars.

Apply to share in compensation from the Online News Act – Deadline November 1, 2024

The CJC-CCJ is pleased to announce that applications are now open for news businesses that wish to share in compensation from the Online News Act. All news businesses seeking compensation must apply using the form linked below by November 1, 2024 – including news businesses that participated in Google’s previous open call.

News businesses that missed the previous open call conducted by Google may also apply, but their eligibility to receive funds is subject to a pending decision by the CRTC.

We invite all news businesses to review our key documents page, where you will find CJC-CCJ’s eligibility policy and FTE distribution formula, before starting the application. You can find a list of all the documents and information necessary to complete the application in our FAQ.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Upcoming Webinars on How To Apply

The CJC-CCJ will be hosting two webinars to guide users through the process of submitting an application to share in compensation from the Online News Act, including application questions related to their eligibility and calculation of FTE.

Register for the October 10, 2024 Webinar 12pm ET

Register for the October 25, 2024 Webinar 12pm ET

If you have questions or would like to share your thoughts, please contact info@cjc-ccj.ca.