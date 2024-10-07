News Media Canada invites Canadians To ‘Keep It Real’

Yesterday marked the start of the 84th National Newspaper Week, an annual opportunity to recognize the critically important role that newspapers play in an active and healthy democracy. This year, News Media Canada is ‘Keeping it Real’ by honouring the real people that produce real news in Canadian newspapers – content that is researched and verified before it is published, unlike AI generated content.

Now more than ever, Canadians need news they can trust. Real local journalism involves the hard work of gathering facts, first-hand reporting (like independent research, interviews and fieldwork) and editing,” said Paul Deegan, President and CEO of News Media Canada. “This National Newspaper Week, we want to recognize the thousands of print journalists who put in real work, ask the hard questions, and spend countless hours investigating stories that keep Canadians informed about the issues that shape their lives and communities.”

Canadian newspapers are powered by humans, for humans. Journalists check the facts so that readers can trust the local, original news content that, in many cases, cannot be found anywhere else. Local newspapers deliver vital information to Canadians every day, connecting local communities across the country. In fact, four in five people in Canada (81%) read newspapers each week in either traditional or online formats.

This National Newspaper Week, Canadians are encouraged to reflect on the importance of local, independent news media, the incredible public service newspapers undertake and our collective responsibility to combat misinformation.

National Newspaper Week runs until Saturday, October 12, 2024, and is celebrated across North America. The 2024 Canadian program, ‘Keeping It Real’, includes a national print and digital ad campaign in newspapers across the country. More information about National Newspaper Week can be found at www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca.

About News Media Canada

News Media Canada is the voice of the print and digital news media industry in Canada and represents hundreds of trusted titles in every province and territory. News Media Canada is an advocate in public policy for daily and community media outlets and contributes to the ongoing evolution of the news media industry by raising awareness and promoting the benefits of news media across all platforms. For more information, visit www.newsmediacanada.ca.