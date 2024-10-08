After 40 years, Acadie Nouvelle looks to the future

The news organization boasts a mobile app, digital newspaper, newsletters, advertising screens – around fifty – in different public places, in addition to its traditional printed version of the paper.
“We have become a very regional newspaper for Acadia in the Maritimes, provincial above all, published every morning. And with the diversity of our platforms, we are now a media that broadcasts information 24/7,” says Sonier.
Despite looking forward, the publication remains grounded in its public service mission of serving the minority francophone community of New Brunswick and the Atlantic region.
“We are the only French-language daily in the east of the country,” Sonier says. “We are, therefore, in a niche compared to other media. As long as we are relevant enough for people to engage with us and recognize themselves in their newspaper, its future is assured,” confirms Francis Sonier.