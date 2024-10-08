World-Spectator celebrates 140 years

Moosomin’s World-Spectator celebrated its 140th anniversary on Oct. 2 – which is a full 21 years before Saskatchewan became a province in 1905!

Owner and publisher Kevin Weedmark and Editor Kara Kinna, say the paper continues to grow and they’re excited to celebrate many years of running a successful community paper.

In a front-page article, Weedmark said that making a difference in people’s lives is the most rewarding aspect of the business.

“As soon as I bought it, I decided we would operate as community service first and a business second,” he said. “We never limit the space for community news, we will add pages to make sure the stories are told.”

“We have an incredibly supportive business community, incredibly supportive advertisers, and incredibly supportive readers. We wouldn’t have reached this milestone without all of those people behind us.”

The World-Spectator began as the Courier in 1884. Spectator Smith bought it and changed the name to The Spectator and then a competing paper called The World come along.

For quite a few years there were two papers in Moosomin, The World and The Spectator. One was more liberal, and one was more conservative and then in 1910, the two of them combined and formed the World-Spectator. The reason The World-Spectator logo is both blue and red is because it was a conservative paper and a liberal paper that came together to form it.

Given its historical roots, the World-Spectator holds much of the history of the region. “We’re not only the local newspaper, we are the local archive,” Weedmark says.

Click the image below to read the full article.