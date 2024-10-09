News Media Canada supports AMI’s calls for press freedom

News Media Canada supports the Colombian Association of News Media (AMI) in their work to support press freedom.
Last week, the association reiterated the important role journalism plays in keeping citizens informed. The group also condemned “repeated and increasingly aggressive declarations and actions aimed at curtailing the freedom of the press, freedom of expression, and the right to information, and consequently limiting democracy in Colombia”.
The association invited citizens to:
- Demand and defend their rights to freedom of expression, the right to information, and freedom of the press.
- Reject any form of intimidation, harassment, and stigmatization of the press and pluralistic, free journalistic work, as well as all forms of censorship, intimidation, violence, and stigmatization of those who practice journalism and express opinions.
- Distance themselves from incitements to hatred, contempt, and demonization of journalistic work that questions, investigates, denounces, and expresses opinions.
- Freely choose the consumption of information and journalism according to their preference, without passions or pressures, guided by criteria of intellectual interest and curiosity to form their own judgment and make sensible and respectful decisions, based on multiple sources of information, as fundamental premises for the construction of society, nation, democracy, and peace.