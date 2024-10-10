NNW op-ed: Real people reporting real news

National Newspaper Week is coming up from October 6-12, 2024. Run this editorial in your newspaper and visit www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca for more resources.

It’s no secret that thousands of news stories are published in Canada each day. From local community features to national breaking news stories, the real people reporting real news in your community work tirelessly to ensure readers have access to credible news they can trust.

But who exactly are the real people reporting the news? It could be the person sitting next to you at your favourite coffee shop or the spectator who cheers on your local little league each week; it’s someone in the community just like you!

And just like you, these real journalists care deeply about their community – so much so that they’ve made it their life’s work to keep citizens informed and connected. At the core of every newspaper is a team of real people committed to telling real stories that impact the lives of those in their community.

Champions of the truth come in many forms. It could be journalists and photographers who are on the ground capturing these stories as they happen – using the power of words and imagery to make change. It could be publishers and editors who keep their newsrooms buzzing with opportunities to ensure that community stories make it beyond local borders. Or cartoonists who help readers interpret these same stories visually.

There are a handful of powerhouses behind every story who all have one common goal: keeping our democracy thriving through vibrant, independent and local news media.

Each National Newspaper Week, we celebrate the real people reporting real news for their ongoing commitment to keeping communities connected and our democracy thriving through credible reporting. While they might be people in your community, they are also champions of the truth.

Trusted newspaper content is more important than ever in today’s world, where disinformation travels faster than the truth. Journalists, not AI, power Canadian newspapers – the most credible source of information that remains written by humans, for humans.

Learn more about National Newspaper Week at: www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca or www.ChampionsoftheTruth.ca.