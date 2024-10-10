NNW op-ed: The truth will always be what we need

National Newspaper Week is coming up from October 6-12, 2024. Run this editorial in your newspaper and visit www.nationalnewspaperweek.ca for more resources.

National Newspaper Week, observed each year in early October, is a time to recognize the essential role newspapers play in our society.

Whether serving a local community, a region, a province, or the entire nation, it is the responsibility of newspapers to deliver factual, thoroughly researched, and well-edited information. By providing unbiased reporting, newspapers ensure that readers are equipped with the knowledge needed to form their own opinions and ideas.

Truly a vital and indispensable component of a healthy democracy.

In today’s world, it is ironic that despite having unprecedented access to information, we are also grappling with the rise of misinformation. In this age of “fake news,” misinformation often poses as legitimate reporting, undermining public trust in journalism.

There is a reason certain leaders foster mistrust in the media – it serves their own personal agendas, not the public good.

While journalists dedicate their time, expertise, and energy to provide accurate and balanced reporting, others invest in disinformation for their own benefit. For many online platforms, the content itself is secondary to the reactions it generates from their clickbait.

Truth matters.

Although facts may not be as sensational or dramatic as rumours, they challenge us to think critically and form reasoned judgments. The truth may not always be what we want to hear, but it will always be what we need.

In an era where factual journalism is more important than ever, National Newspaper Week is an opportunity to celebrate the unwavering commitment of newspapers to delivering the news that shapes our lives. It is also a time to reflect on our collective responsibility to combat misinformation and avoid spreading falsehoods.

Nicole Fawcett is the publisher and owner of the Strait Area Reporter and the Pictou Advocate in Nova Scotia.